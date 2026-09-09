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Home / Haryana / 1-year-old child dies after falling into water bucket in Faridabad

1-year-old child dies after falling into water bucket in Faridabad

The boy's grandmother said that the family members were busy with their respective household chores and Aryan was playing on the terrace outside a room

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad (Haryana), Updated At : 11:33 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A Faridabad family was devastated after their one-year-old child drowned in a bucket full of water at Jeevan Nagar Part-2. At the time of the incident, the child's mother was working in another room while his father was away at work. The police are investigating.

The deceased child has been identified as Aryan. The boy's grandmother said that the family members were busy with their respective household chores and Aryan was playing on the terrace outside a room. While playing, he wandered towards a bucket of water kept near a bathroom and fell into it headfirst.

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She said, “After some time, I realised something was amiss when I could no longer hear the child playing. I went outside to check and saw that Aryan had fallen into the bucket. We rushed Aryan to a government hospital, where he was referred elsewhere. Aryan was then to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said the grandmother.

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“The child's body has been placed in the mortuary at ESIC Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report,” said a senior police officer of the Mujesar police station.

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