In a shocking incident, police arrested a Pinjore autodriver who allegedly murdered a one-year-old child after kidnapping the boy from a creche in Sector 12-A, Panchkula.

The police recovered the child's body from under a culvert near Sukhomajri bypass eight hours after the accused had thrown the body after stuffing it in a plastic bag.

The accused, identified as Ajay Rana, resident of Pinjore, had befriended the child's mother through Instagram.

ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj stated that on the morning of January 24, Laxmi — a Dera Bassi resident — had left her one-year-old son, Riyan, at a crèche in Sector 12-A. Shortly thereafter, a young man claiming to be the child's father picked him up. When the child's mother learned of this, she immediately informed the police. Crime units were activated as soon as a kidnapping case was registered at the Sector 14 police station. After examining CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Ajay Rana.

Initially, the accused tried to mislead the police, but when questioned strictly, Ajay confessed to the crime and told that he and Laxmi had met through Instagram. According to the accused, he did not want her child and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

On the day of the incident, he picked up the child from the crèche and took him in his auto and strangled the child with a cleaning cloth and killed him. He then tied the body in a plastic bag and threw it down from the culvert near Rampur Siudi village.

The auto rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered from the accused's possession.

The accused was produced in court today and sent to four-day police remand. During the remand, it will be investigated whether any other individuals were involved in the conspiracy.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and the body was handed over to the kin.