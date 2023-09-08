10-20% wage hike for Haryana contractual staff

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 7

Unveiling a financial bonanza for contractual staff recruited under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls next year, the BJP-JJP government has increased their wages by 10-20%. The hike, which will be effective from September 1, has been effected for all employees across Categories I, II and III districts, said an order issued by the Chief Executive Officer.

Now, the new wages for Category I districts, which included staff having experience of up to five years in districts situated in the proximity of Delhi and Chandigarh or metropolitan cities (10 lakh+ population) will be Rs 18,400 (level I). For level II employees, it will be Rs 20,590, and for level III Rs 21,200. The employees posted at New Delhi and Chandigarh will also be covered under Category I districts.

Similarly, new wages for manpower having experience of 5-10 years have been pegged at Rs 19,272 for level I, Rs 22,649 for level II, and Rs 23,320 for level III. For employees with experience above 10 years, the wages will now be Rs 21,024 for level I, Rs 24,708 for level II and Rs 25,440 for level III.

For Category II districts of Panipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Jind, the employees having experience less than five years will get Rs 15,450 (level I), Rs 18,510 (level II) and Rs 19,120 (level III).

Those with experience of 5-10 years in Category II districts will get Rs 16,995 at level I, Rs 20,361 at level II and Rs 21,032 at level III. A monthly wage of Rs 18,540 will be paid to level I staff with over 10-year experience, while level II staff will get Rs 22,212. An amount of Rs 22,944 will be paid to level III staff.

The staff employed in Category III districts of Mahendragarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri, and having an experience of less than five years, will be given Rs 14,330 (level I), Rs 17,390 (level II) and Rs 18,000 (level III). Those with experience of 5-10 years will get Rs 15,763 (level I), Rs 19,129 (level II) and Rs 19,800 (level III).

Meanwhile, level I employees with over 10-year experience will get Rs 17,196, while level II employees will be paid Rs 20,868. Level III employees will get Rs 21,600, as per the order.

