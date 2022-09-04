10.3 kg opium seized, three arrested in Samalkha

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 3

The police nabbed three persons near Haldana border on NH-44 in Samalkha for smuggling 10.3 kg opium. The cost of recovered opium is Rs 30 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Heera and Lovepreet, resident of Mehmadpur in Panipat, and Tejpal of Karnal.

The accused had brought the consignment from Jharkhand for supply in Panipat and Karnal.

The trio was arrested on a tip-off from a naka near Haldana border. Assistant Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh said they had received information that a car was coming from Delhi and going towards Panipat, which contained a huge drug consignment.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Samalkha police station.