Rs 10,675 cr meant for Haryana schools unused: Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The Opposition today cornered the BJP-JJP government over the Jind sexual harassment case as the government admitted in the House that Rs 10,675.99 crore meant for schools’ facilities remained unutilised from 2012-13 to 2022-23.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the Jind case and the lack of basic facilities in schools, School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said concrete steps had been taken by the government. “After the matter (Jind harassment) came to the notice of the government, the delinquent principal was suspended on October 27. When the allegations of sexual harassment were found prima facie proved, he was dismissed from service w.e.f. December 11. Further, after examination of the preliminary inquiry reports and considering the gravity of the matter, 17 staff members of the school were also transferred,” he said.

He added that under the Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan Programme, girls students were trained for self-defence — about 1.25 lakh students in 2021-22, 1 lakh students in 2022- 23, and approximately 87,000 students in 2023-24.

On the question of high court proceedings, Gujjar said in the Amarjeet Singh and others Vs. State of Haryana, the government had submitted that drinking water facilities in 131 schools, 236 electricity connections, 1047 boys’ toilets and 538 girls’ toilets were required to be provided. These facilities were provided with a sum of Rs 49 crore released by the Education Department on May 26, May 31 and June 4.

“Against the requirement of additional classrooms (8,240), other rooms (5,630) and boundary wall (321), the total 4,506 components (additional classrooms, other rooms and boundary walls) have been approved. Of these, 663 components have been completed, 1,604 components are in progress, and 2,239 are under the tendering process. About 1,000 components are likely to be sanctioned in the current financial year,” he informed the House.

He said from 2012-13 to 2022-23, Rs 1.07 lakh crore were utilised by the department and Rs 10,675.99 crore remained unutilised, including funds from Centrally sponsored schemes.

He admitted that 26,303 posts of teacher were lying vacant in government schools across the state.

When the CM tried to defend unutilised funds, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said these were Central grants and money should not have been allowed to lapse. Former minister Kiran Choudhry said there were still schools where there were no boundary walls and toilets for girls.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#BJP #Jind