10 accident-prone areas identified on NH-44

Ten accident-prone areas have been identified on the stretch of the NH-44 in the district limits. These areas have been earmarked on the basis of accidents and fatalities from January to August this year.

Police, NHAI visiting areas To ensure the safety of commuters on the NHs, the police teams are visiting the accident-prone areas with members of the NHAI. Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal Unauthorised cuts a cause At most of the places, unauthorised cuts and entry points on the main stretch of the NH-44 were the lead cause of accidents. Swati Gupta, District rollout manager, IRAD

The areas have been earmarked by the Karnal police with the help of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The objective of the project is on-site collection of accident data through app-based software and the analysis of the data for identifying black spots and other accident-prone areas.

As many as 532 accidents have taken place till August in the district, in which 302 persons have died while 469 persons received injuries.

According to the data of iRAD, of the 532 accidents, 89 have taken took place on the stretch of the NH-44 in the district, resulting in the death of 54 persons and injuries to 79 persons.

“We have identified the most-vulnerable sections based on the number of fatalities and accidents that occurred between January and August on the NH-44,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia.

To ensure the safety of commuters on the national highways, police teams are visiting the accident-prone areas with the members of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the SP added. The identification of these areas and remedies on the stretch of the NH-44 would help in reducing accidents, the SP said.

Swati Gupta, district rollout manager, iRAD, said the accident-prone areas had been earmarked on mapping basis.

“Among the identified accident-prone areas, we have earmarked a stretch between Kohand and Gharaunda flyover, where seven persons died in 11 accidents. With the help of the grid, another stretch between Renault Karnal and the seed research farm have also been identified. Eleven accidents have taken place on the stretch, leading to the death of three persons and injuries to 11,” Gupta said.

Besides, another accident-prone area had been identified between Vivekanand Public School and Tau Devi Lal Chowk, where nine accidents took place, leading to the death of eight persons and injuries to 11, she said.

Other accident-prone areas include the stretch between Karneshwar Mandir and Tau Devi Lal Chowk Rose Garden, between Samanabahu village and Riyasat hotel, between Chabra Brothers Reliance petrol pump and Taraori Lay bypass, between the new bus stand and Jhilmil petrol pump, between Madhuban Academy golf ground and the Pucca pull in Madhuban, between Geeta Dwar Baldi bypass to Mayur Dhaba on the outskirts of the city and the stretch between Kali Mata Mandir in Nilokheri and Indian petrol pump.

At most of the places, unauthorised cuts and entry points on the main stretch of the NH-44 were the main cause of the accidents, Gupta said.