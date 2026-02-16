10 accident-prone black spots identified on NH-44 in Panipat

The traffic wing of the Panipat district police has identified 10 accident-prone black spots on National Highway-44 (NH-44) based on the number of road accidents reported within a 500-metre stretch of these locations.

Official data shows that in 2024, the district recorded 564 road accidents in which 332 people were injured and 303 lost their lives. The situation worsened in 2025, with 570 accidents reported, leaving 401 people injured and 331 dead.

The data further revealed that in December 2025 alone, 44 accidents were reported in the district, resulting in injuries to 32 persons and the deaths of 25 others.

According to the traffic wing, the identified black spots on NH-44 include: Hotel Gold to Malik Petrol Pump; Nangal Kheri Nexa showroom to Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial College; Red Light Chowk to Hotel Skylark; Kesar Dhaba to Utsav Green Banquet Hall; near the toll plaza; New Bus Stand to Sewah village cut; Samalkha Old Bus Stand to near 70 Milestone Dhaba; New Bus Stand Samalkha to Old Bus Stand Panipat; Yamuna Enclave cut to PVR Cinema cut; and Hotel Abhinandan to Nangal Kheri village.

Police said wrong-side driving during both day and night was a major contributor to accidents at several of these locations.

To curb traffic violations and improve enforcement, the traffic wing has also identified six locations for the installation of CCTV cameras. These include both sides of the foot overbridge near Ganjbar village, the flyover near Babarpur mandi, both sides of the foot overbridge near Nizampur, both sides of the flyover in front of the mini secretariat, the flyover in front of Sanoli Road, and Bapoli Road near the Samalkha police post.

“We have shared six points with the Municipal Corporation, Panipat, for installation of the CCTV cameras and the MC has invited the tender for it,” said DSP (Traffic) Suresh Saini.

Apart from initiating strict action against traffic rule violators, including challans, the traffic wing is also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and educational institutions to reduce the number of accidents in the district, DSP Saini added.