10 accident-prone black spots identified on NH-44 in Sonepat; accidents down, death toll up

The traffic wing of the district police has identified 10 black spots on National Highway-44 (NH-44), categorising them as highly accident-prone areas based on the number of accidents reported within a 500-metre stretch.

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The traffic wing identified three accident-prone black spots in the Kundli area on NH-44, including: from Drain No. 8 to Nathupur Flyover, where a total of seven fatalities were recorded; from Hans Tailors to Surya Prime Banquet, where six fatalities were recorded; and from TR Motors to Drain No. 8, where 11 people died in accidents.

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Similarly, the traffic wing identified five such black spots in the Bahalgarh area, including: from Royal Dhaba, Bahalgarh Flyover, to Drain No. 8 on NH-44, where nine deaths were reported; from Golden Hut Dhaba to in front of Ashoka University, where six fatalities were reported; from Sanjay Motor Store to Bahalgarh Chowk, where 12 deaths were reported; from Ganpat Dhaba/Tau Devi Lal Park to Eldeco, where six fatalities were reported; and from Max Saloon to Chaap, where seven fatalities were reported on NH-44.

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Apart from this, accident-prone black spots have been identified in the Barhi Industrial Area, from Shiv Shakti Properties to Family Friendly Restaurant, where six deaths have been reported. One black spot has also been identified in the Murthal area on NH-44, from Rangoli to Sukhdev Dhaba, where six deaths have been reported.

As per data available up to May, a total of 382 accidents have been reported in 2026, including 162 fatal accidents, in which 179 persons lost their lives. In comparison, a total of 521 accidents were reported in 2025, of which 160 were fatal accidents, resulting in 167 deaths.

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According to the data, 76 accidents were reported in January this year, including 38 fatal accidents in which 40 persons were killed, while 38 non-fatal accidents left 62 persons injured. In February, 64 accidents were reported, including 27 fatal accidents that claimed 32 lives, while 37 non-fatal accidents injured 68 persons.

In March, 88 accidents were reported, including 30 fatal accidents in which 31 persons were killed, while 58 non-fatal accidents injured 92 persons. In April, 90 accidents were reported, including 46 fatal accidents that claimed 53 lives, while 44 non-fatal accidents injured 104 persons. In May, 64 accidents were reported, including 21 fatal accidents in which 23 persons were killed, while 43 non-fatal accidents injured 138 persons.

However, there was a decline of 26.88 per cent in the total number of accidents during the current year so far, but a rise of 1.25 per cent in fatal accidents compared to the previous year. Additionally, a 7.19 per cent increase has been reported in total accidental deaths this year.

Taking serious note of the rising fatalities, the DCP (Traffic) wrote to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stating that several important black spots had been identified on NH-44.

In the letter, the DCP (Traffic) asked the NHAI to initiate corrective measures, including installation of proper signboards, improved lighting, rumble strips to check speeding, speed-limit boards and closure of illegal cuts at these accident-prone locations on NH-44 at the earliest to curb the rising number of accidents.

The DCP (Traffic) also sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the NHAI within a week.