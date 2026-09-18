10 bidders qualify for Rs 4,679-cr Hisar manufacturing cluster

After prolonged delay, the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Hisar, which is being developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) as part of the Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), has finally moved forward with 10 agencies qualifying the technical bid. The financial bid will be opened after the technical evaluation.

The IMC is proposed to be set up near Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar. The industry and manufacturers in Hisar have been eagerly waiting for the project and expressed their resentment at the sluggish pace of work on it.

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Now, sources said the project had moved closer to ground execution, with 10 agencies submitting bids for the Rs 707-crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) tender.

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A high-level meeting of PRAGATI and the project monitoring group chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also indicated that the project with a total worth of about Rs 4,679 crore had cleared major hurdles, with all required land under the government control and environmental clearance secured.

The Chief Secretary said 10 bids had been received for the Rs 707 crore EPC tender and were under evaluation. The IMC is being developed over 2,988 acres of land near the Hisar airport. The project has an estimated cost of about Rs 4,679 crore and an investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore.

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It is among the 12 industrial smart cities planned under the ambitious AKIC programme across the country. “The IMC-Hisar was envisioned as a major manufacturing, logistics, and advanced industrial hub aimed at attracting large-scale domestic and global investment. As land acquisition is one of the biggest bottlenecks in industrial corridor development nationwide, the Hisar project has this initial advantage, which has hassle-free land available for the project,” the Chief Secretary said.

The first phase of the project will cover around 1,605 acres, where work on roads, sewerage, and water supply infrastructure will be taken up. Besides industrial and commercial areas, the planned infrastructure includes residential and institutional/public- or semi-public areas, services, green spaces and water bodies, roads and utility services.

The details of the project revealed that roads and utility services account for 15.82 per cent of the total area, while green areas and water bodies constitute around 15.11 per cent. The sources associated with the project said it was expected to provide a major boost to industrial development in the region. Besides having the potential of a huge investment, it has the capacity of employment generation of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the sources said.

Its location near the airport and connectivity with major road and rail networks were expected to support manufacturing, logistics, and other industrial activities, said the official.