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Home / Haryana / 10 Bihar minors rescued from Ambala Cantt railway station; were brought as labourers to work in Punjab, Haryana

10 Bihar minors rescued from Ambala Cantt railway station; were brought as labourers to work in Punjab, Haryana

Zila Yuva Vikas Sangathan, in a joint operation with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Railway Protection Force Ambala Cantt, conducted inspections and rescued the boys

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:21 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Minor boys rescued from the Ambala Cantonment railway station
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As many as 10 minor boys from Bihar, being brought for labour, have been rescued from the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station on Thursday.

The minors were being transported through the Karambhoomi Express (12407), and were to be sent to various locations in Haryana and Punjab for labour.

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As per information from ‘Just Rights For Children Alliance’, the team of Zila Yuva Vikas Sangathan, led by its president Paramjit Singh Badola, in a joint operation with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Railway Protection Force Ambala Cantonment, conducted the inspections and rescued the children.

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The Sangathan’s State Programme Coordinator Ajay Tiwari said that there was a tip-off that some minor boys from Bihar were being brought for labour work in Haryana and Punjab through the Karambhoomi Express.

Following the tip-off, a joint rescue operation was conducted on Thursday.

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During the special checking drive, 10 boys were safely rescued.

Preliminary inquiry found that four of the children were going to work at a rice mill in Ludhiana. The contractor had given them an advance of Rs 2,000 each, and promised to be paid Rs 12,000 to 15,000 a month.

The minors were informed that they would be required to work from 6 am to 8 pm.

Moreover, three boys were to be sent to a rice mill in Karnal’s Taraori, where they were promised Rs 12,000 a month, and the remaining three were to be sent to various other locations in Punjab for labour.

After completing the DDR and medical formalities, all rescued children were produced before Ranjeeta Sachdeva, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala. The minors have been placed at the Open Shelter Home in the Ambala Cantonment for care and protection, he said.

Sangathan’s president Parmjeet Singh Badola said that as soon as they received information regarding the child trafficking, they promptly notified the Department of Women and Child Developmeng.

Currently, efforts are under way to trace and contact families of the rescued minors.

Appropriate legal action should be taken by the department and the police against people who lure and force minor children into labour, Badola added.

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