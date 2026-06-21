10 black spots identified on NH-44 in Sonepat as road deaths increase

Even as the total number of road accidents has declined in Sonepat this year, the district traffic police have identified 10 accident-prone black spots on National Highway-44, where a rising number of fatalities has prompted them to seek immediate intervention from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Advertisement

The black spots were identified based on the number of fatal accidents reported within a 500-metre stretch. Three such locations fall in the Kundli area, five in Bahalgarh, and one each in the Barhi Industrial Area and Murthal.

Advertisement

Among the most vulnerable stretches in Kundli are the road from Drain No. 8 to the Nathupur flyover, where seven people lost their lives, Hans Tailors to Surya Prime Banquet with six fatalities, and TR Motors to Drain No. 8, which recorded 11 deaths.

Advertisement

In the Bahalgarh area, the identified stretches include Royal Dhaba Bahalgarh flyover to Drain No. 8 (nine deaths), Golden Hut Dhaba to Ashoka University (six deaths), Sanjay Motor Store to Bahalgarh Chowk (12 deaths), Ganpat Dhaba-Tau Devi Lal Park to Eldeco (six deaths), and Max Saloon to Chaap (seven deaths).

The remaining black spots are from Shiv Shakti Properties to Family Friendly Restaurant in the Barhi Industrial Area, where six fatalities were reported, and from Rangoli to Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, which also recorded six deaths.

Advertisement

According to police data available up to May, 382 road accidents have been reported in 2026, including 162 fatal accidents that claimed 179 lives. During the corresponding period in 2025, 521 accidents were reported, of which 160 were fatal, resulting in 167 deaths.

While the overall number of accidents has fallen by 26.88 per cent, fatal accidents have increased by 1.25 per cent and road deaths by 7.19 per cent, indicating that crashes are becoming more severe.

Taking note of the trend, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has written to the NHAI, urging it to undertake immediate corrective measures at the identified black spots.

In the letter, the DCP sought installation of proper signboards, improved lighting, rumble strips, speed limit signage and closure of illegal road cuts to minimise accidents. The officer also asked the NHAI to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the traffic police within a week.