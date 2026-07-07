10 BLOs in Yamunanagar face action over ‘negligence’ in digitisation of enumeration forms

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Electoral Registration Officer of Yamunanagar Assembly constituency, Naveen Ahuja, has issued show-cause notices to 10 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for negligence in the digitisation of enumeration forms.

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Ahuja said that, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms were currently being carried out by BLOs.

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He said notices had been issued to BLOs whose digitisation work was found to be unsatisfactory.

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He further said that on July 6, he held a meeting with supervisors and Assistant/Additional Electoral Registration officers to review the digitisation work.

“In the meeting, the digitisation work of BLOs Rajiv Khurana, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Singh, Rajiv Gaba, Parveen Kumar, Jagdeep, Shirish, Manjeet Kaur, Ravi and Neelam in the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency was found to be less than 20 per cent and unsatisfactory,” Ahuja said.

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He added that the concerned supervisors had repeatedly instructed the BLOs over telephone to carry out this task on priority.

“It appears that these BLOs did not take any interest in digitising the enumeration forms, which indicates serious negligence on their part and disregard for the orders of the Election Commission of India,” he said.

Ahuja directed all supervisors and concerned Assistant/Additional Electoral Registration Officers to ensure that the digitisation work was completed on time.