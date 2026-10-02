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Home / Haryana / 10 booked for abetting contractor’s suicide in Rohtak, diary detailing financial transactions under lens

10 booked for abetting contractor’s suicide in Rohtak, diary detailing financial transactions under lens

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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People gather at the crime spot in Rohtak on Wednesday evening. Tribune Photo
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The Rohtak police have registered a case against 10 persons for abetting the suicide of a contractor, Pradeep, whose body was found inside his Scorpio SUV parked at Ambedkar Chowk on Wednesday evening.

The deceased’s diary, which has come under police scrutiny during the investigation, reportedly mentions financial transactions worth crores.

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Pradeep used to take up road construction contracts. His family alleged that he was under pressure due to the non-payment of dues for road construction work executed in Madhya Pradesh.

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Pradeep’s father, Devender, alleged that his son had previously been attacked over a money dispute. He demanded strict action against those responsible for his son’s death.

The police had found Pradeep’s body inside his SUV on Wednesday evening, with a gunshot wound to the head. A licenced revolver was also recovered from the vehicle. The preliminary investigation had pointed towards suicide.

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Following the registration of a case against 10 persons, the police have initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the death and the financial dealings mentioned in the diary.

The police will also examine the allegations regarding the outstanding payments and the alleged earlier assault as part of the investigation.

Arya Nagar police station SHO Sushil Kumar said the police had registered a case and were investigating the matter.

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