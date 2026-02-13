DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 10 booked under SC/ST Act for assault, casteist slurs in Jagadhri

10 booked under SC/ST Act for assault, casteist slurs in Jagadhri

Victim claims accused followed him home after altercation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police have booked 10 persons under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly assaulting a man and passing casteist remarks in Jagadhri.

Advertisement

Acting on a complaint filed by Manish Kumar of Jagadhri, the City police station registered a case on February 10 against Lovepreet alias Love of Gulab Nagar, Vineet Rana and eight unidentified persons.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Manish Kumar stated that he had gone to his colony for some personal work around 9.30 pm on February 9.

Advertisement

He alleged that on the way, he got into an argument with Lovepreet and his associate Vineet Rana over some issue.

According to the complainant, following the altercation, both the accused called their friends and began assaulting him.

Advertisement

He further alleged that he somehow managed to escape and reached his house, but the accused followed him there and assaulted him again.

Manish claimed that when his family members intervened to rescue him, the accused also attacked them and used casteist remarks.

He added that residents from nearby houses rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, following which the accused fled, allegedly issuing threats before leaving.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts