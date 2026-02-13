10 booked under SC/ST Act for assault, casteist slurs in Jagadhri

The police have booked 10 persons under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly assaulting a man and passing casteist remarks in Jagadhri.

Acting on a complaint filed by Manish Kumar of Jagadhri, the City police station registered a case on February 10 against Lovepreet alias Love of Gulab Nagar, Vineet Rana and eight unidentified persons.

In his complaint, Manish Kumar stated that he had gone to his colony for some personal work around 9.30 pm on February 9.

He alleged that on the way, he got into an argument with Lovepreet and his associate Vineet Rana over some issue.

According to the complainant, following the altercation, both the accused called their friends and began assaulting him.

He further alleged that he somehow managed to escape and reached his house, but the accused followed him there and assaulted him again.

Manish claimed that when his family members intervened to rescue him, the accused also attacked them and used casteist remarks.

He added that residents from nearby houses rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, following which the accused fled, allegedly issuing threats before leaving.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.