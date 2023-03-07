10 camels rescued, one held in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 6

The Nuh police have rescued 10 camels crammed inside a container and arrested an alleged camel smuggler from the spot, while four others managed to flee. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Nuh police station.

According to the police, the arrested person was identified as Salim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, while other four who managed to flee were identified as Ikram, Aslam, Jameel, alias Kala, and Fajru, all residents of Nuh district. A team of the Sadar Nuh police station was on patrol and got a tip off late last night about the camel smugglers. The police team barricaded the Chandeni road and when the container was stopped, all five accused tried to run away after leaving the vehicle. In the chase, one of the accused, was arrested.