10 camels rescued, one held in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 6
The Nuh police have rescued 10 camels crammed inside a container and arrested an alleged camel smuggler from the spot, while four others managed to flee. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Nuh police station.
According to the police, the arrested person was identified as Salim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, while other four who managed to flee were identified as Ikram, Aslam, Jameel, alias Kala, and Fajru, all residents of Nuh district. A team of the Sadar Nuh police station was on patrol and got a tip off late last night about the camel smugglers. The police team barricaded the Chandeni road and when the container was stopped, all five accused tried to run away after leaving the vehicle. In the chase, one of the accused, was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night