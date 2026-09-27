DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 10 cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle confirmed in Haryana

10 cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle confirmed in Haryana

Infections reported in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Bhiwani; LUVAS advises farmers to isolate suspected cases, quarantine new animals for 15 days

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:48 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lumpy Skin Disease is affecting cattle across Haryana
Advertisement

Amid the threat of spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in Haryana, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed 10 cases of the disease in the state, with infections reported in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Bhiwani districts.

The confirmation has come at a time when animal husbandry authorities have issued a fresh advisory following field investigations carried out in August and September.

Advertisement

Initial testing of samples at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, had found 12 samples positive for LSD. These samples were subsequently sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, for final confirmation. Sources said 10 of the 12 samples had now tested positive, which was a serious matter.

Advertisement

LSD is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects cattle. Although it does not spread to humans, veterinary officials said the disease could cause significant economic losses to livestock farmers through reduced milk production, weight loss, infertility, damage to hides and even death in severe cases.

LUVAS, in a statement, said the disease generally begins with a high fever, followed within one to three weeks by firm, raised nodules on the skin, measuring about 0.5 cm to 5 cm. The nodules commonly appear on the head, neck, trunk, udder and limbs and, in severe cases, may affect internal organs.

Advertisement

Field investigations have also found severely affected animals suffering from dehydration and weakness, with some recording body temperatures as high as 107°F, according to the advisory issued by LUVAS. It added that the virus was spread mainly by blood-feeding insects, including flies, mosquitoes and ticks, while direct contact between animals was considered a comparatively minor route of transmission.

LUVAS has advised farmers to immediately isolate animals showing fever or skin nodules and quarantine newly purchased animals for 15 days. It has also advised restricting the movement of sick and in-contact animals, keeping separate feeding and watering equipment for affected animals, regularly disinfecting cattle sheds and vaccinating healthy and eligible animals as per official guidelines.

The university has asked farmers to report suspected cases to veterinary authorities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts