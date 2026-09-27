10 cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle confirmed in Haryana

Amid the threat of spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in Haryana, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed 10 cases of the disease in the state, with infections reported in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Bhiwani districts.

The confirmation has come at a time when animal husbandry authorities have issued a fresh advisory following field investigations carried out in August and September.

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Initial testing of samples at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, had found 12 samples positive for LSD. These samples were subsequently sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, for final confirmation. Sources said 10 of the 12 samples had now tested positive, which was a serious matter.

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LSD is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects cattle. Although it does not spread to humans, veterinary officials said the disease could cause significant economic losses to livestock farmers through reduced milk production, weight loss, infertility, damage to hides and even death in severe cases.

LUVAS, in a statement, said the disease generally begins with a high fever, followed within one to three weeks by firm, raised nodules on the skin, measuring about 0.5 cm to 5 cm. The nodules commonly appear on the head, neck, trunk, udder and limbs and, in severe cases, may affect internal organs.

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Field investigations have also found severely affected animals suffering from dehydration and weakness, with some recording body temperatures as high as 107°F, according to the advisory issued by LUVAS. It added that the virus was spread mainly by blood-feeding insects, including flies, mosquitoes and ticks, while direct contact between animals was considered a comparatively minor route of transmission.

LUVAS has advised farmers to immediately isolate animals showing fever or skin nodules and quarantine newly purchased animals for 15 days. It has also advised restricting the movement of sick and in-contact animals, keeping separate feeding and watering equipment for affected animals, regularly disinfecting cattle sheds and vaccinating healthy and eligible animals as per official guidelines.

The university has asked farmers to report suspected cases to veterinary authorities.