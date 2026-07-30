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Home / Haryana / 10 cases resolved at grievance redressal meeting in Yamunanagar

10 cases resolved at grievance redressal meeting in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:11 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Preeti chairs the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee in Yamunanagar.
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Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee, Deputy Commissioner Preeti directed officials to resolve public complaints promptly.

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A total of 15 complaints were presented at the meeting, out of which 10 were resolved on the spot. DC Preeti directed officials to resolve the remaining complaints before the next meeting.

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During the meeting, Vijay Deep of Basant Nagar filed a complaint regarding the development of an illegal colony in Jagadhri. The DC directed the officials concerned to take action as per the court’s decision. Following this, the complaint was closed.

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In another complaint, the police officials were directed to register an FIR, and the matter was deferred until the next meeting. A complaint related to the Labour Department was also discussed. The DC directed the Assistant Labour Commissioner to complete the investigation within 15 days.

Another complaint was related to the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri. The DC directed that necessary action be taken in the matter, and the complaint was kept pending for the next meeting. Similarly, in another case, the DC instructed bank officials to provide relevant information regarding the matter at the next meeting.

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A complaint related to the tehsil office was also taken up. The DC constituted a team to provide accurate information and deferred the matter for the next meeting. Nirmal Singh, a resident of Ambli village, complained about sewage water drainage near his house along the road. The DC directed the department to construct a drain there, and the complaint was deferred for further review.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said that it should be the goal of all officers and employees to resolve complaints at the earliest.

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