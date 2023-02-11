10 Civil Judges administered oath in Karnal

Karnal, February 10
Ten newly-appointed Civil Judges, Junior Division, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chandrashekhar, District and Sessions Judge, Karnal, in the conference hall of the Court Complex on Friday.
Anmol Kakkar, Ritij Arora, Ruhela, Amrit Bir Kaur, Vineet Kaur, Ritika Sharma, Udit Agarwal, Nitika Bansal, Avantika, and Meenu Verma were among the Civil Judges Junior Division, who were administered the oath. All judges of Karnal were present in the oath ceremony.
