Rs 10 cr pending, garbage lifting comes to a halt in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 26

In view of the strike by vendors of the Ecogreen company for not getting their dues, the work of solid waste disposal in the city has come to a halt.

The situation is likely to turn serious as the waste is now being dumped at the transfer stations due to a break in the transportation service. Over 800 tonnes of city waste is removed by the company to the dumping site of Bandhwari village located on the Faridabad-Gurugram highway.

Sources in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) claim that the crisis is because of non-release of the dues to the tune of Rs 10 crore to the company for the period of five months.

“As only three of the total of the 40 dumper trucks are currently engaged in lifting and transporting the waste from the transfer stations to the dumping site, the situation may worsen if the garbage is not shifted on time,” civic body sources reveal.

“While hundreds of tonnes of garbage has accumulated in the past two days, the vendors have refused to do the work till the pending payment is released,” said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

As the MCF is required to pay an amount of Rs two crore per month to the company for the job, the delay in clearing the dues pending for the past several months has resulted in the crisis.

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department had entered an MOU with the company for the waste disposal of Faridabad and Gurugram cities and setting up of a Waste to Energy Plant at Bandhwari in 2017. The power plant is yet to come up.