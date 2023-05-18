Rs 10 cr ransom sought from Hisar eatery owner

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 17

Miscreants here today sought Rs 10 crore from a restaurant-owner of Hisar and threatened him with dire consequences if the amount was not paid within two days.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Madhusudan, the owner of Ram Chat Bhandar, a popular eating joint in Rajguru Market of Hisar, has sought action in this regard and protection from the police.

Today, three youths went to the eating joint, with one of them waiting outside the joint on a motorcycle. Two youths, armed with a pistol, went inside to the owner and gave him an extortion letter in whichan amount of Rs 10 crore was demanded.

The extortion letter was written in the name of Anil Hindwania. The armed youths, who handed over the letter to the restaurateur, also threatened him with dire consequences. Hisar Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said a case had been registered and security cover provided to the restaurant owner.

“Efforts are on to nab the culprits,” he maintained. Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg visited the restaurant owner and demanded prompt action by the government against the extortionists.

“An atmosphere of fear prevails in the business community across the state. The businessmen will be forced to take to the streets if no concrete action is taken in this regard,” he stated.