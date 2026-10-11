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Home / Haryana / 10-day NCC training camp concludes at Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar

10-day NCC training camp concludes at Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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NCC cadets during the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp in Yamunanagar.
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The 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp organised by the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC at Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar district concluded with a series of activities showcasing the discipline, talent, physical fitness and team spirit of NCC cadets.

The camp was attended by 450 cadets and eight Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and caretaker officers from 12 educational institutions.

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During the camp, cadets underwent intensive training and participated in various activities designed to develop leadership, discipline, confidence and a spirit of teamwork.

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The concluding programme was attended by Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, VSM, Group Commander, Ambala Group NCC, who visited the camp and reviewed the activities. He interacted with the cadets and appreciated their enthusiasm, discipline and commitment during the training.

A key feature of the camp was preparation for the Republic Day Camp (RDC), with cadets undergoing drill and cultural practice. The drill contingent demonstrated precision, coordination and discipline, while the cultural team showcased its talent and dedication in preparation for the forthcoming RDC.

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A games competition was also organised as part of the camp, providing cadets with an opportunity to demonstrate their physical fitness, competitive spirit and team coordination.

Addressing the cadets at the closing ceremony, Col Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, congratulated them on successfully completing the training camp. He urged the cadets to imbibe the NCC values of discipline, leadership, patriotism, responsibility and teamwork and to carry these qualities into their academic and personal lives.

The successful completion of the camp reflected the dedicated efforts of the training staff, ANOs and participating institutions in providing the cadets with a meaningful and enriching NCC training experience.

Lt Col Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer, supervised all activities, along with Subedar Major Jaswant Singh and his team.

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