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Home / Haryana / 10-day research methodology course begins at Rohtak varsity

10-day research methodology course begins at Rohtak varsity

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:02 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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An outside view of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Tribune File
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A 10-day research methodology course on ‘India’s Green Economy Transition and Sustainable Development: Concepts, Tools and Policy Applications’, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and organised by the Department of Economics, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), began on Tuesday.

Presiding over the inaugural session, MDU Vice-Chancellor Milap Punia said the green economy was not merely about environmental conservation but also about sustainable growth, employment generation, efficient use of resources and securing the future of coming generations.

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Dr Amit Arya, Vice-Chancellor, Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, called upon researchers to undertake creative work in harmony with nature and contribute to the country’s development through research and innovation.

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Prof Rajesh Kumar of MNIT Jaipur, the expert speaker, discussed the green economy, sustainable development and research methodology.

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