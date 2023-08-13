10 fall ill after eating ghevar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 12

As many as 10 persons, including nine children, fell seriously ill after eating ghevar bought from a shop in Nuh that opened after 12 days.

The victims allegedly started vomiting within minutes after consuming the sweet and were rushed to hospital. A child is said to be critical and has been referred to Nalhar Medical College.

The shop was closed since July 31 due to communal violence. According to information, as soon as the Brij Mandal Yatra was attacked in Nuh on July 31, shopkeepers locked their shops and ran away.

