10 fall ill after eating ghevar

Gurugram, August 12
As many as 10 persons, including nine children, fell seriously ill after eating ghevar bought from a shop in Nuh that opened after 12 days.
The victims allegedly started vomiting within minutes after consuming the sweet and were rushed to hospital. A child is said to be critical and has been referred to Nalhar Medical College.
The shop was closed since July 31 due to communal violence. According to information, as soon as the Brij Mandal Yatra was attacked in Nuh on July 31, shopkeepers locked their shops and ran away.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...