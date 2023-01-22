10 Faridabad MC officials face action for ‘anomalies’ in works

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 21

The Urban Local Bodies Department has ordered disciplinary action against 10 officials, including two Superintending Engineers, two Executive Engineers (XENs) and two Assistant Engineers, of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, for alleged irregularities in development work.

The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment.

“The state government has decided to initiate action under Rule 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016, against 10 officials of the MC,” stated an order dated January 20, 2023.

The letter marked to the Commissioner, MC, has asked the authorities to send the draft chargesheet against the officials at the earliest.

The officials named in the letter are GP Wadhwa, XEN; Vijay Dhaka, Superintending Engineer; Ashok Rawat, Superintending Engineer; OP Kardam, XEN; Tek Singh and Jagbir Singh, both Assistant Engineers; Rakesh Sharma, Assistant Engineer, Gurugram MC (then Junior Engineer in the Faridabad MC); Pankaj Kumar, Junior Engineer; Hakimuddin, Assistant Engineer (on deputation); and Pankaj Kumar, Junior Engineer.

In the complaint lodged on March 6, 2020, Sharma had alleged that some officials of the Faridabad MC had carried out development works costing Rs 4.67 crore on the Railways’ land here illegally to benefit some builders.

It was claimed that while no permission was taken from the Railways, the MC built a green belt from Pyali Chowk to an FCI warehouse in the NIT area.

It was alleged that money was spent on laying of drain pipes, construction of a drain, installation of lights and construction of a passage through the green belt.

Congress MLA Sharma said the ordering disciplinary action under Rule 8 appeared to be light in nature despite the seriousness of the irregularities that, he claimed, pointed to a major scam.

Rs 4.67 crore spent ‘illegally’ in F’bad