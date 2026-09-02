10 held for 35-year-old man’s murder in Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested 10 persons for the murder of a 35-year-old man over an enmity.

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The deceased was beaten to death on Monday following the dispute with his friends in the Sector 45 area.

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According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Babulal (35), a resident of Hinota in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, who lived in a slum in the Sector 45 area.

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The deceased’s wife submitted a complaint to the police stating that, on Sunday, accused Rahul and Akash had come to their ‘jhuggi’ near the Sector 45 market and started arguing with them over a dispute between their children. During the argument, a physical altercation took place, in which Akash and Sunil sustained injuries.

Thereafter, on August 31, Rahul and his associates, armed with sticks, batons, knives and other weapons, allegedly dragged Babulal out of his ‘jhuggi’ and assaulted him.

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Due to the injuries sustained in the assault, the victim died while being taken to hospital.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 40 police station in this regard.

Acting promptly, a police team arrested 10 persons in connection with the case from Gurugram on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Narayan, a resident of Hatta village; Pramod, a resident of Surekha Colony, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh; Rafiful Alam, alias Munna, a resident of Dhumsargachhi village, Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal; Ranesh and Anil, residents of Sojna village; Rahul, a resident of Batiyagarh village; Biju, a resident of Imliya Rawal village; Balkishan, a resident of Hatta village; Rajaram, a resident of Papariya Sai village in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh; and Rakibul, alias Rakesh, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal. All the accused currently reside in ‘jhuggis’ at Samsapur and Kanhai villages in Gurugram.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that, on Sunday, the accused party had allegedly abused the child of the complainant, following which the complainant’s side got into a physical altercation with the accused party. Due to an enmity arising from the altercation, the accused allegedly committed the offence on Monday. All the accused persons work as daily-wage labourers in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.