DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 10 held for 35-year-old man’s murder in Gurugram

10 held for 35-year-old man’s murder in Gurugram

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested 10 persons for the murder of a 35-year-old man over an enmity.

Advertisement

The deceased was beaten to death on Monday following the dispute with his friends in the Sector 45 area.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Babulal (35), a resident of Hinota in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, who lived in a slum in the Sector 45 area.

Advertisement

The deceased’s wife submitted a complaint to the police stating that, on Sunday, accused Rahul and Akash had come to their ‘jhuggi’ near the Sector 45 market and started arguing with them over a dispute between their children. During the argument, a physical altercation took place, in which Akash and Sunil sustained injuries.

Thereafter, on August 31, Rahul and his associates, armed with sticks, batons, knives and other weapons, allegedly dragged Babulal out of his ‘jhuggi’ and assaulted him.

Advertisement

Due to the injuries sustained in the assault, the victim died while being taken to hospital.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 40 police station in this regard.

Acting promptly, a police team arrested 10 persons in connection with the case from Gurugram on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Narayan, a resident of Hatta village; Pramod, a resident of Surekha Colony, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh; Rafiful Alam, alias Munna, a resident of Dhumsargachhi village, Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal; Ranesh and Anil, residents of Sojna village; Rahul, a resident of Batiyagarh village; Biju, a resident of Imliya Rawal village; Balkishan, a resident of Hatta village; Rajaram, a resident of Papariya Sai village in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh; and Rakibul, alias Rakesh, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal. All the accused currently reside in ‘jhuggis’ at Samsapur and Kanhai villages in Gurugram.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that, on Sunday, the accused party had allegedly abused the child of the complainant, following which the complainant’s side got into a physical altercation with the accused party. Due to an enmity arising from the altercation, the accused allegedly committed the offence on Monday. All the accused persons work as daily-wage labourers in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts