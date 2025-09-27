10 Hisar villages still marooned, Irrigation Dept intensifies water-drainage drive

Nearly 10 villages in Hisar district continue to reel under waterlogging even after the withdrawal of monsoon, with stagnant water persisting in homes and fields.

The Irrigation Department has deployed machinery at 284 locations in the affected villages, including Arya Nagar, Gangwa, Kaimri, Litani, Gurana Mirkan, Kulana, Karar Alipur and Puthi Mangal Khan.

Balraj, a resident of Litani, said: “The water inundated fields and residential areas. Unfortunately, it remains stagnant in many places. Our entire crop is lost. Now, the stagnant water is causing diseases and threatening homes as foundations are weakening.”

Officials said additional pump sets and turbines have been requisitioned from neighbouring districts. “Water remains in low-lying areas and dhanis (hamlets). Many villagers are yet to return, taking shelter with relatives or in rented accommodation,” a senior officer said.

The floods have been compared to the 1995 deluge, with officials admitting the situation was worsened by a breach in the Hisar-Ghaggar drain. “We are facing a shortage of machinery. A proposal for Rs 8 crore to buy new equipment was submitted earlier, but approval delays hampered timely procurement. Last year, we got only Rs 2.4 crore for drainage work,” the officer added.

Currently, 324 electric pumps, vertical turbines and diesel pumps are operational. Extra equipment has been brought in from Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Sirsa, Kaithal and Fatehabad. The Panchayat Department and Zila Parishad have also pitched in with pumps.

Priyanka, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE), said villagers themselves provided around 1,200 flood connections this year — almost double the average of 600. “Our teams worked overtime to drain water from several critical areas, including the Army Cantonment in Hisar, which took 5-6 days to clear. We aim to drain out the remaining villages as soon as possible,” she said.

So far, around 76 villages across Hansi, Narnaund, Adampur, Uklana, Hisar and Barwala blocks have been affected.