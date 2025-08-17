DT
Home / Haryana / 10-minute heist! Rs 9.5L stolen from Manappuram Gold Loan Branch

10-minute heist! Rs 9.5L stolen from Manappuram Gold Loan Branch

Branch employees, including a security guard, were present during the incident
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:32 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
File photo for representation
In a daring daylight robbery, five armed miscreants posing as auditors fled with Rs 9.5 lakh at gunpoint from the Manappuram Gold Loan branch on Sheetla Mata Road on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 PM when the branch was about to close. Initially, two individuals entered the premises, claiming to be auditors. Shortly after, two to three more accomplices joined them, brandishing weapons and demanding cash. In a swift operation lasting just ten minutes, the robbers filled a bag with money from the cash rack and fled, reportedly on bikes parked a distance away.

Branch employees, including a security guard, were present during the incident, but they could not confirm if any jewellery was stolen. Following the robbery, the employees alerted the Sector 5 police station, prompting an immediate investigation.

Police teams, including the crime branch and dog squad, arrived at the scene and began scanning CCTV footage. Barricades were set up on main roads in an attempt to apprehend the suspects. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 5 police station and investigations are ongoing.

Inspector Sukhbir, the SHO of Sector 5 police station, stated, “We are identifying the miscreants based on CCTV footage. They will be arrested soon.”

