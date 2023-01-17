10 months on, Faridabad MC yet to release funds for parks

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 16

The upkeep of public parks maintained by Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) has been adversely affected as Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has not released funds for the past 10 months.

The MCF has already handed over 384 out of the total 717 parks to the RWAs in the city, it is revealed.

384 parks handed over to Rwas The Municipal Corporation Faridabad has handed over 384 out of the total 717 parks to the RWAs

The MC is required to pay maintenance fund at the rate of Rs 3 per sq.m. to RWAs

A budget of around Rs 2 crore has been earmarked by the civic body for the purpose.

“The civic body had released funds till March 2022. The money for the past 10 months has been on hold. As a result, the upkeep of the parks is held up,” said an office-bearer of the RWA of Sector 21-C here.

Claiming that the RWAs had been paying the wages of gardeners, plants and other staff required for the maintenance of the park from their own sources, he said that the issue has been raised with the authorities but to no avail.

Describing the delay in release of the maintenance fee a cause for concern, Devender Singh Surjewala, a retired official, said that it had resulted in poor maintenance of some parks in the city.

Claiming that several parks in the city had been crying for repairs and upkeep, Varun Sheokand, a resident, said the Town Park, one of the largest and most visited parks, had been lying in a neglected state. This park is maintained by the HSVP, he said.

Over half of the total parks in the city have been handed over to RWAs and the MCF is required to pay maintenance fund at the rate of Rs 3 per sq.m. to the RWA as per the terms of the agreement.

This money is spent on hiring gardeners and for other services by the RWAs. A budget of around Rs 2 crore has been earmarked by the civic body for the purpose.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Horticulture, MCF, said that funds for parks have been cleared till March 2022. The payment till December 2022 is likely to be released before March-end.