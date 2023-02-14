10 more cattle found dead at Nandigram

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 13

After the death of 45 cattle at a gaushala, 10 more animals, including five calves, were found dead at Nandigram in Phoosgarh, adjacent to the gaushala, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Balwinder Singh, ward No. 2 councillor, meanwhile, objected to the burying of the cattle at midnight and stopped the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff from doing so, after which the police reached there and stopped the burying process.

A board of four doctors conducted the post-mortem on Monday, but did not reveal any cause of death of the animals. “We have conducted the post-mortem of the 10 cattle, including five calves. We have sent the viscera for examination at the Madhuban FSL. I can comment only after the report comes,” said Dr Tarsem Rana, a veterinary surgeon.

“It seems to be natural death, but to determine the cause of the death we got the post-mortem conducted by the board of doctors of the Animal Husbandry Department. A scientific disposal of these animals was done,” said Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

Former AAP president Naveen Jaihind demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of the CIA-2 police on Monday produced four accused in the death of the 45 cattle in the court, which remanded them in five-day police custody. All four were arrested yesterday and the police were still on the lookout for the fifth person involved in the crime.

Inspector Mohan Lal, CIA-2 in-charge, said the accused were new converts and were involved in the lifting of carcasses. They used to sell their skin and bones, he added.