10 nabbed for kidnapping, looting man

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 17

With the arrest of 10 accused, the police claimed have to solved a case of kidnapping, looting and thrashing a man within a few hours of registration of the case.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the arrested accused had been identified as Randeep and Sunder of Kavi village, and Vikram, Jagmal, Jamjawari, Pradeep, Sunder, Baljeet, Sunil, Ashok, Vinod and Rahul of Panipat district.

An illegal pistol, one licensed pistol, eight cartridges, and five sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the accused, the SP said.

They were produced in a court, from where Ashok, Vinod and Rahul were sent to judicial custody, while Randeep, Vikram, Jagmal, Pradeep, Sunder, Baljeet and Sunil had been taken on six- day police remand.

Complainant Balwan of Khukhrana village said he received a call on Tuesday and the caller wanted to meet him. He reached near the Shani temple on Assandh Road, where 20 to 25 youths came out from the SUVs parked there and started thrashing him. Later, after tying his mouth they threw him in a vehicle and took him to Randeep’s house in Model Town and looted Rs10,000 from him. —