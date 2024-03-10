10 TB-free panchayats to be honoured in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, March 9
The Health Department has prepared a record of panchayats in the district with no current cases of TB or where TB cases have been nearly eradicated. Ten villages have been identified as TB-free and are slated to be honoured on March 24.
The selection process for TB-less villages has been ongoing as part of the national-level ‘TB-Mukt Panchayat’ campaign. Panchayats with no cases or less than two cases are considered TB-free and will be recognised on World TB Day. Around 10 panchayats have met the criteria so far, with Lahdoli, Bhatpura, Khera, Phuphunda, Dulehpur, Naryala, Panhera Kalan, Junhera, Bukharpur and Shahpur Kalan among them.
Selected panchayats will be awarded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with the honour potentially escalating to silver and gold-plated statues in subsequent years if performance is sustained without interruption. One important condition is the adoption of TB patients.
In 2023-24, the district had approximately 8,800 TB patients undergoing treatment, including 252 cases of Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB, which requires treatment ranging from six to 20 months. However, concerns have been raised regarding the availability of medicines, as some patients have had to resort to procuring drugs from the market due to unavailability.
Dr Raman Kakar, a private TB specialist, emphasises the importance of continuous medication to prevent ordinary TB from progressing to MDR TB, stating that achieving a TB-free society by 2025 will be challenging without adequate medicine availability.
India accounts for 28 per cent of all TB cases globally, according to the Global TB Report 2022. Dr Harjinder Singh, Deputy Civil Surgeon and in charge of the TB department, confirmed the preparation of a list of TB-free panchayats as per directives from relevant authorities.
