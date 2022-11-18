10 teams to physically verify 303 rice mills

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 17

The district administration has constituted teams to conduct physical verification of rice mills to check the stock available there. This is being done days after the reports of procurement of paddy from neighbouring states in Karnal’s grain markets allegedly with the help of bogus gate passes, came to the fore.

To submit report by end of this month I have constituted 10 teams to conduct physical verification of the rice mills. The team members will submit their report by the end of this month. We will take action if there is any discrepancy found in any mill. Anish Yadav, DC

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has constituted 10 teams to verify the stock available in 303 rice mills with the record of paddy allotted to them during the current paddy season.

So far, Karnal district has surpassed the arrival of parmal varieties of paddy in the past year in the same corresponding duration. The district has recorded 108.30-lakh quintals of paddy of parmal varieties so far, which is around 3.52 lakh higher than the previous year in the same duration which was 104.78 lakh quintals.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue of issuance of fake gate passes in various mandis, after which a team of the CM flying conducted raids in Jundla mandi. Three mill owners were booked and one was arrested as the stock was found short in their mills. The then Jundla market committee secretary was also arrested.

