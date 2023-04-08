10 traders challaned for using plastic bags

Yamunanagar, April 7
A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has challaned 10 shopkeepers for using polythene carry bags.
As per information, a team headed by Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma raided shops situated on the Workshop road, vegetable market near the ITI and meat market.
“Four shopkeepers were found using polythene carry bags on the Workshop road, five shopkeepers in the vegetable market and one shopkeeper in the meat market,” said Sharma. He said the bags were seized and fine was imposed on violators.
