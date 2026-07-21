10-year-old dies after being run over by tractor in Hansi

A 10-year-old boy died after being hit and run over by a tractor on Kundanapur Road in Hansi on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Vinay, son of Ramesh, a resident of HUDA Sector 5.

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According to the police, the accident took place around 4 pm when Vinay was riding his bicycle towards Kundanapur Road. A tractor coming from behind allegedly hit the bicycle, causing the boy to fall under the vehicle. He suffered critical injuries.

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Eyewitnesses said two people were on the tractor at the time of the accident. After the mishap, one of them fled the spot, while the other rushed the injured child to the Civil Hospital in Hansi. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident left the family devastated, with relatives mourning the loss of the young boy.

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On receiving information, a Dial-112 team and police from the Anaj Mandi police post reached the spot and began an investigation. The tractor has been seized.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Investigating officer PSI Anil said the police reached the scene after receiving information through the Dial-112 team. Statements of the family members are being recorded, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation, he added.