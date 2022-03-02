10-year-old diesel autos can’t ply in Gurugram: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 1

Giving respite to the vehicle-owners of the National Capital Region (NCR) who are under the fear of losing their vehicles having age of 15 years (petrol) and 10 years (diesel), the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today made it clear that only the auto-rickshaws would be banned and that, too, in Gurugram.

“So far, the ban on the use of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel auto-rickshaws is being implemented in Gurugram after a meeting with the auto union there. There would be no effect of this decision on other districts in the state,” said the CM while reacting to a question asked by mediapersons.

On the age of tractors due to which farmers were also protesting, the CM said the government had given extension on age on the notification of the NGT, which would also be extended.

The CM was in his constituency on Tuesday to attend several programmes. He laid the foundation stones of two projects worth Rs 34 crore, including the second phase of the Western bypass and a road between Shergarh Tapu and Modipur from Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium. Khattar also flagged off 30 CNG-operated mini-tippers for door-to-door garbage collection.

The CM also listened to the grievances of the public at the PWD Rest House. He also attended a shobha yatra on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He also interacted with traders in the market. Khattar also went to the residences of former councillor Sudesh Gulati and BJP leader Narinder Pandit to express condolences on the death of both – Gulati and Pandit.

About the upcoming budget, the CM said it would be beneficial for all sections of the society. On the exclusion of Karnal from the NCR, the CM said due to the inclusion of Karnal in the NCR, rice-millers, owners of brick-kilns and others have to face restrictions of the NGT. “There was no major change in Karnal after inclusion in the NCR, but the residents have to face a lot. The area of the NCR would be 100 km from earlier 125 km,” said the CM, adding that they would ensure metro project to Karnal. On UP elections, he said that the BJP will win there.