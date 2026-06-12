10-year-old girl raped by close relative in Panipat, left on roadside

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her close relative in Panipat and thrown on the road side near Ugrakheri village here on Thursday late night.

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Taking a serious note over the incident, SP Bhupender Singh directed to lodge case under POCSO Act and to arrest the accused.

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On the other hand, the Haryana State Women Commission also took suo-motu cognisance over the incident and sought a report within five days.

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The minor girl has been admitted in Civil Hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. The members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) also reached Civil Hospital and met the victim to counsel her.

As per the available information, a-10-year-old girl was lying on the roadside in serious condition late last night on Thursday. While she was crying, two persons immediately stopped for help.

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The commuters informed the police and soon, a police team reached the spot and admitted the girl to the Civil Hospital. The Chandnibagh police also reached the spot and began a probe into the matter earlier, but later the case was registered in Samalkha police station.

Savita Arya, a woman social activist and Chairperson, Nari Tu Narayani social organisation said that the girl’s condition is very serious and she is admitted in the ICU.

Arya further shared that the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was living at a poultry farm in Panipat. Her uncle (fufa) took her on Thursday and also gave five tablets to her.

The minor girl disclosed that after eating tablets she got unconscious and her uncle raped her and threw her on the roadside.

The girl disclosed that her uncle had raped her earlier too, Savita Arya said.

Bhupender Singh, Superintendent of Police, Panipat, said that a case has been registered in Samalkha under POCSO Act and accused has been arrested in the matter. Further action would be initiated accordingly, the SP maintained.