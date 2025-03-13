10-year-old girl’s body found in canal, family protests police inaction in Panipat

A 10-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a canal near Sitawali village in Sonepat on Thursday, four days after she went missing from Panipat under suspicious circumstances.

The girl’s family had filed a complaint with the police on March 10, accusing a person named Sandeep of kidnapping her. The family also blocked traffic on the Babail road, protesting police inaction. Although the police pacified the protesters initially, they reassembled after learning about the discovery of the girl’s body.

The Mohana police in Sonepat sent the body for the postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Friday. The actual cause of death and whether the girl was murdered after rape will be determined after the examination.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the suspect, Sandeep, is still at large, said SI Suresh, SHO Quilla police station.