DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 10-year-old girl’s body found in canal, family protests police inaction in Panipat

10-year-old girl’s body found in canal, family protests police inaction in Panipat

The body was recovered from a canal near Sitawali village in Sonepat on Thursday, four days after she went missing from Panipat under suspicious circumstances
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 09:32 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victim's family blocked traffic on the Babail road in Panipat, protesting police inaction. Photo: Video grabs
Advertisement

A 10-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a canal near Sitawali village in Sonepat on Thursday, four days after she went missing from Panipat under suspicious circumstances.

The girl’s family had filed a complaint with the police on March 10, accusing a person named Sandeep of kidnapping her. The family also blocked traffic on the Babail road, protesting police inaction. Although the police pacified the protesters initially, they reassembled after learning about the discovery of the girl’s body.

The Mohana police in Sonepat sent the body for the postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Friday. The actual cause of death and whether the girl was murdered after rape will be determined after the examination.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in the case, and the suspect, Sandeep, is still at large, said SI Suresh, SHO Quilla police station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper