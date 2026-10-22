100-bed child health wing at Panipat Civil Hospital becomes functional after 3-yr delay

The much-awaited 100-bedded Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing at the Bhimsen Sachar Civil Hospital in Panipat has become functional after a delay of almost three years. The seven-storey building has advanced healthcare facilities, including a fully centralised air-conditioning system, a fire safety system, gynaecology and child outpatient departments (OPDs), delivery tables, a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), four operation theatres, lifts and generators.

However, the official inauguration of the MCH wing is yet to take place. The Health Department has already shifted the gynaecology and child OPDs, along with the respective indoor patient departments (IPDs), to the new building.

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The building is yet to be formally handed over to the Health Department by the Public Works Department (PWD). Although construction has been completed, several shortcomings have been identified, including cracks in the newly constructed building, leaking water pipelines and blocked sewage lines. The Health Department has written to the PWD, asking it to rectify all the deficiencies before handing over the building.

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The Civil Hospital, which previously had 200 beds, now has a capacity of 300 beds following the opening of the MCH wing.

Notably, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the construction of an advanced MCH wing on the hospital premises during the 2018 Budget Session, in the first term of the BJP government. After the necessary administrative and financial approvals, the PWD’s Buildings and Roads (B&R) Department awarded the construction tender in June 2021. The project was initially planned as an eight-storey building, with a deadline of June 2023. However, the work missed more than half a dozen deadlines.

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Delays in completing the project, along with subsequent changes to its layout and design, pushed the cost to Rs 62.37 crore, almost double the initial estimate.

The Health Department has also sent a proposal to its headquarters seeking additional doctors, staff nurses, technical and non-technical personnel, and paramedical staff to meet the requirements of a 300-bedded hospital. For now, however, the new MCH wing is being run with the support of the existing staff.

The newly constructed wing has 100 beds and several specialised facilities, including 20 delivery tables, a gynaecology OPD, a child OPD, an SNCU, an NICU and four operation theatres. Of the four operation theatres, only two are currently functional, while the remaining two are expected to become operational soon. The lifts in the building have also started functioning. “We have made the MCH wing functional, as all patients visiting the gynaecology and child OPDs have been shifted to the new building. Deliveries have also started, and mothers and children are being admitted to the new blocks,” said Dr Manish Pasi, Deputy Medical Superintendent. Earlier, the large number of patients visiting the gynaecology and child OPDs often led to overcrowding at the Civil Hospital, causing inconvenience to patients.

The shifting of both OPDs and their respective IPDs to the new block has brought considerable relief, he said. The hospital authorities have also written to officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), seeking an increase in the hospital’s sanctioned electricity load, Dr Pasi added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Malik said the MCH wing had been made functional and the OPDs, IPDs and almost all maternal and child healthcare facilities had been shifted there. However, the building had not yet been officially handed over to the Health Department. “Several shortcomings remain. The sewage pipes are blocked, rainwater enters the lift shafts, and the building lacks a proper drainage system,” Dr Malik said.

The building’s lifts, generators and central air-conditioning system are also functional. The ultrasound centre will be shifted to the MCH wing soon to ensure that pregnant women do not face inconvenience, the Civil Surgeon added.