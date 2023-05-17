100 cases, 6 years: Haryana fails to act on Lokayukta order against erring officials

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 16

Directions by the Lokayukta for timely compliance with its orders notwithstanding, the Haryana Government has failed to act in as many as 100 cases of alleged irregularities over the past six years.

miscarriage of justice, says Watchdog Govt must act on Lokayukta’s recommendations, say rules

Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma has called the delay a ‘miscarriage of justice’

Of 100 cases, 24 are of 2022-23 and 76 of previous five financial years

The Lokayukta has ordered action, among others, against IAS, IPS and state civil service officers, but the government is yet to submit action-taken reports (ATRs) despite a mandatory three-month deadline. “The ATRs are not sent by the departments concerned within the stipulated period. The delay not only results in a miscarriage of justice as delinquent officials go unpunished, but also causes public resentment,” said Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma in his annual report (2022-23) submitted to the Governor today. The competent authority has to revert back with details of the action taken within three months. The report said no ATRs were received in 24 cases in 2022-23 while there were 76 such cases pending between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

One of the cases pending ATR receipt is the MGNREGA “scam” that was decided by the Lokayukta in 2017 and allegedly involved four IAS officers. Another prominent case relates to “encroachment” of plots in Panipat and it was decided in 2019. An inquiry was recommended against estate officers, then Panipat DC Samir Pal Srow, then Rohtak Administrator of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and then HSVP Chief Administrator, Panchkula.

“No response is usually received when a complaint is sent for inquiry,” said Justice Verma in the report.

The Lokayukta got recovered Rs 80.02 lakh in eight different cases of embezzlement against sarpanches and other panchayat members in the last financial year.