 100 dubious gate passes detected in Pehowa market, claim farmers : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 100 dubious gate passes detected in Pehowa market, claim farmers

100 dubious gate passes detected in Pehowa market, claim farmers

100 dubious gate passes detected in Pehowa market, claim farmers

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 4

Farmers claim they have detected over 100 gate passes that were issued at the Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra district to allegedly show fake sales during the ongoing procurement season.

It is pertinent to mention here that they are already seeking action against commission agents and officials concerned for the misuse of the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for the sale of paddy.

Land details sought to check portal misuse

Farmers have submitted complaints related to the MFMB portal and paddy sales. Details related to lands and crop sown this season have been sought from the revenue authorities. Tehsildars will verify land in Kurukshetra while details have been shared with respective DCs for verification of farmers, their land and produce for land situated in other districts. —Shantanu Sharma, Deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had raised apprehensions that fake gate passes were issued while no crop had arrived in the grain market.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Prince Waraich, said, “We have apprehensions that fake details of land were uploaded for registration on the MFMB portal and later the same data was used to show fake sales in the grain market. We have detected over 100 gate passes issued at the Pehowa grain market that we suspect are fake.”

He said there were cases, in which the commission agents got registrations on the portal in the names of relatives, who belong to other districts. A market employee had also got a trading licence in the name of his wife.

He said such activities were not possible without the involvement of officials of the departments concerned. A detailed inquiry should be conducted to find out the truth. “We have requested the Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner to check farmers’ land records and sales at the grain market, to ascertain the possible involvement of commission agents, ricer millers and market committee employees and fix accountability,” he added.

Sources said an inquiry was already underway and information related to the farmers from other districts, who have sold paddy in Kurukshetra was being gathered. Farmers belonging to Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Fatehabad, Hisar, Panchkula, Panipat and Sonepat have sold produce in various grain markets of Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “Farmers have submitted complaints related to the portal and sale of paddy. Details related to land and crop sown this season have been sought from the revenue authorities.”

He said tehsildars would verify land situated in Kurukshetra while details have been shared with respective deputy commissioners for verification of farmers, their land and produce for land situated in other districts. He added that appropriate action would be taken on the basis of the verification reports.

#Kurukshetra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Army

2
Chandigarh

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

3
Punjab

Youngsters prefer menial jobs in Canada over staying back

4
World

157 killed, over 160 injured as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

5
Punjab

'Ensure prompt land acquisition for NHAI': High Court issues 8 commandments

6
Haryana

Haryana minister slams Punjab Government over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

7
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

8
India

Sexual harassment at Bengaluru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

9
Sports

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him

10
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...

AQI still ‘severe’, Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

~1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 11L

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022