DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 100 fall ill in jaundice outbreak in Sirsa

100 fall ill in jaundice outbreak in Sirsa

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The jaundice outbreak in the Desu Jodha village of the Dabwali subdivision of Sirsa district has intensified, with villagers alleging that contaminated drinking water has affected more than 100 residents, mostly children and young people.

Advertisement

On Monday, a group of villagers reached the Public Health Engineering Department’s (PHED) divisional office in Dabwali and submitted a written list of around 50 children suffering from the disease. They claimed this was only a preliminary list and that the actual number of jaundice patients had crossed 100.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, PHED Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar, SDO Vishal Jyani and Junior Engineer Rohtash visited the village with a departmental team. The outbreak has been reported from several wards around Phullo Road’s Fala Darwaza area.

Advertisement

The team collected around 10 drinking water samples from the homes of affected families and carried out an on-site inspection for several hours. Meanwhile, the district administration also stepped in, with the Deputy Commissioner’s office directing officials to take immediate action.

Villagers, including Gurpreet Saran, Kala Singh, Panch Sarvjeet Singh and Panch Iqbal Singh, alleged that contaminated water had led to a sharp rise in jaundice and liver infection cases. They claimed the number of affected residents had now reached over 100, with several patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dabwali and other cities.

Advertisement

According to residents, tests conducted at private laboratories showed that several patients had bilirubin, SGOT and SGPT levels far above the normal range, indicating jaundice and liver infection.

Gurpreet Saran said new cases were emerging almost every day. Residents alleged that poor workmanship during the laying of a new drinking water pipeline had allowed sewage and drain water to mix with the water supply. They also blamed the village panchayat for failing to maintain proper sanitation.

The villagers warned that if the drinking water supply and sanitation system are not restored immediately, they would take up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner.

SDO Vishal Jyani said the department inspected the water supply by running the system from the village waterworks and collected around 10 samples for laboratory testing. He said chlorine levels in the drinking water were found to be within the prescribed limits during the inspection. The samples have been sent for bacteriological analysis. The exact cause would be known after the laboratory report is received, he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts