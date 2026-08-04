100 fall ill in jaundice outbreak in Sirsa

The jaundice outbreak in the Desu Jodha village of the Dabwali subdivision of Sirsa district has intensified, with villagers alleging that contaminated drinking water has affected more than 100 residents, mostly children and young people.

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On Monday, a group of villagers reached the Public Health Engineering Department’s (PHED) divisional office in Dabwali and submitted a written list of around 50 children suffering from the disease. They claimed this was only a preliminary list and that the actual number of jaundice patients had crossed 100.

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Following the complaint, PHED Executive Engineer Vijay Kumar, SDO Vishal Jyani and Junior Engineer Rohtash visited the village with a departmental team. The outbreak has been reported from several wards around Phullo Road’s Fala Darwaza area.

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The team collected around 10 drinking water samples from the homes of affected families and carried out an on-site inspection for several hours. Meanwhile, the district administration also stepped in, with the Deputy Commissioner’s office directing officials to take immediate action.

Villagers, including Gurpreet Saran, Kala Singh, Panch Sarvjeet Singh and Panch Iqbal Singh, alleged that contaminated water had led to a sharp rise in jaundice and liver infection cases. They claimed the number of affected residents had now reached over 100, with several patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dabwali and other cities.

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According to residents, tests conducted at private laboratories showed that several patients had bilirubin, SGOT and SGPT levels far above the normal range, indicating jaundice and liver infection.

Gurpreet Saran said new cases were emerging almost every day. Residents alleged that poor workmanship during the laying of a new drinking water pipeline had allowed sewage and drain water to mix with the water supply. They also blamed the village panchayat for failing to maintain proper sanitation.

The villagers warned that if the drinking water supply and sanitation system are not restored immediately, they would take up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner.

SDO Vishal Jyani said the department inspected the water supply by running the system from the village waterworks and collected around 10 samples for laboratory testing. He said chlorine levels in the drinking water were found to be within the prescribed limits during the inspection. The samples have been sent for bacteriological analysis. The exact cause would be known after the laboratory report is received, he said.