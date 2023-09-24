100 Faridabad public park gymnasiums in poor condition

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 23

Several open gyms constructed by civic agencies over the past seven years are in a shambles due to the lack of proper maintenance. The Municipal Corporation (MC), responsible for the maintenance of infrastructure, has yet to outline a strategy for the repair or replacement of the gyms.

The lack of proper planning and execution of these projects, including the absence of Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs), has resulted in the poor condition of gym equipment, installed at a cost of several crores. Civic body sources revealed that about 50 per cent of these gyms are in a bad shape. Though the agencies responsible for installing the equipment were to maintain it for a year, no AMCs were undertaken. The MC had set up about 250 gyms between 2016 and 2019.

Varun Sheokand, a Sector 9 resident, said the failure to ensure the upkeep and repair of the equipment has led to its damage and rendered it useless. Claiming misuse of public funds, he said that some agency should have been appointed to oversee their maintenance.

Another resident, Ajay, pointed out that the open gym in the public park of Sector 11 (A block), constructed in 2018, is in a poor condition, but the civic body has done nothing about it. He added that both the gym and the park have failed to serve their purpose.

Rakesh Kashyap, a resident of Sector 17, said both the open gym and the park adjoining the bypass road have been taken over for the upcoming expressway.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, MC, said while the lifespan of such equipment is four to five years, some of it is still operational, thanks to the efforts of RWAs and residents. The issue will be taken up in accordance with the policy of the Urban Local Bodies Department, he added.

#Faridabad