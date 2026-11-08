100 FIRs in 24 hours as Gurugram cracks down on banned crackers

Gurugram has launched its biggest-ever pre-Diwali crackdown on illegal firecrackers, with the police and district administration registering over 100 FIRs in the past 24 hours and seizing several hundred tonnes of banned crackers. The drive is aimed at curbing the city’s festive-season air pollution.

The action follows a two-day enforcement drive conducted on November 6 and 7, during which the police registered 73 FIRs under the Explosives Act. Sixty accused have either been arrested or joined the investigation. Zone-wise, the East Zone accounted for 20 cases, the South Zone eight, the West Zone 20 and the Manesar Zone 25.

Fifty-three special teams have been constituted at the police station, ACP and DCP levels. Crime Branch units are also conducting checks at markets, shops and warehouses. The police have recovered flowerpot firecrackers, sparklers, colour crackers, chakris, rockets, electric crackers and sutli bombs. All were allegedly stored or sold without the requisite licences.

The administration had given traders ample time to sell certified green crackers, which are permitted during Diwali. However, hardly any traders came forward with green crackers, while banned firecrackers continued to be sold openly across the city.

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Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the government had given traders sufficient time to sell legitimate green crackers. “Illegal sale of firecrackers has become one of the biggest menaces over the years, and despite repeated warnings, traders did not change their ways,” he said.

The crackdown is no longer limited to traders. According to Singh, enforcement teams will now visit residential areas and colonies where prescribed firecracker timings are violated. Those bursting non-green crackers, or using any crackers outside the permitted time window, will face action under the relevant legal provisions.

“We are not only targeting traders. Teams will visit areas where the prescribed timings are being flouted, and violators will be penalised,” Singh said.

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Air quality concerns

Gurugram’s air quality typically deteriorates sharply around Diwali, when firecracker smoke combines with stubble burning, vehicular emissions and construction dust. Officials say eliminating illegal stocks before the festival is the most effective way to limit the seasonal spike in pollution.

The Gurugram police have urged residents not to buy, sell or store illegal firecrackers and to report such activities to the police. “A similar drive was carried out on Friday as well,” a police spokesperson said.