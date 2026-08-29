100% vacancy in paramedical staff at Mahendragarh, Bhiwani colleges

The truth about the quality of health services in eight Haryana government medical colleges can be ascertained from the fact that there is 100 per cent vacancy in paramedical staff of Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College, Mahendragarh; and Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani. All 744 paramedical posts at Mahendragarh Medical College and 325 at Bhiwani Medical College are vacant.

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State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao admitted in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday that the shortage of doctors at the Mahendragarh college is 88 per cent (492 of 559 posts are vacant), while at the Bhiwani college it is 86.4 per cent (477 of 552 posts are vacant).

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The data was shared in a reply to a question from Deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aftab Ahmed.

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In eight government colleges, the shortage of doctors is 66.9% as of June 2026, implying two-thirds of posts are vacant. Of 3,843 posts, 2,572 are vacant.

Among the paramedical staff, the vacancy rate is 51.9%, with 2,742 posts vacant out of 5,280.

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At Sant Shiromani Shri Dhanna Bhagat Ji Government Medical College, Jind, which is not fully functional, 555 of 559 doctor posts are vacant. Of 623 paramedical staff posts, 617 are vacant, indicating a 99% shortage.

At Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, 200 of 367 doctor posts are vacant, indicating a shortage of 54.5%. Equally bad is the situation among paramedical staff, where the shortage is 45.3 per cent, with 181 posts vacant out of 400.

In one of the most neglected Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh, 197 posts of doctors are vacant — a 54.4% shortage. Among the paramedical staff, the situation is better, as 104 of 557 posts are vacant (18.7%). The minister admitted that, at present, the Departments of Cardiology, Oncology, Nephrology, and Neurology had not yet been established at Nuh Medical College, though the proposal to create faculty posts was under consideration.

There is a shortage of radiologists at Nuh Medical College, but CT and MRI services are being provided through a public-private partnership (PPP) to ensure continuity of diagnostic services.

A similar situation is at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa, Faridabad, where the shortage of doctors is 52.7% and paramedical staff is short by 62.4%.

At BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, doctors are short by 52.2% and paramedical staff by 47.8%.

At the best medical institute in the state, PGIMS, Rohtak, the shortage of doctors is 40% and paramedical staff 20.2%.

The minister said the recruitment process through the Selection Committee was expected to commence shortly to fill Group A and B posts. For Group C posts, requisitions had been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission in January.