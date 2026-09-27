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Home / Haryana / 10,000 kg of adulterated paneer seized across Mewat in one month

10,000 kg of adulterated paneer seized across Mewat in one month

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Sumedha Sharma
Nuh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The fake paneer supply chain extends to Jaipur, Mathura, Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi, feeding both small restaurants and sweets shops during festive months. Tribune photo
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Police and food safety officials have seized and destroyed over 10,000 kg of fake paneer across Mewat in the past month. Manufacturers are moving beyond cheap milk powder and soya to using detergent, and even melamine, to bulk up the product ahead of the festival season.

Around 50 raids have been conducted in the past month, with the crackdown concentrated around Bichhor and Punhana police stations. Rojka Meo, Gaudhola, Luhinga Kalan and Tirwada villages have emerged as key production hubs, officials said. The racket is no longer confined to Nuh district as several villages in neighbouring Palwal have also been identified as hotspots. The latest haul was 500 kg of adulterated paneer seized from a pickup vehicle intercepted at Rojka Meo.

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The scale and reach of the network became clearer while speaking to the brother of a man recently booked in Luhinga Kalan. The business booms during the festival season, he said, and the trade leans heavily on the KMP Expressway and the wider NCR road network to move product quickly across state lines. Analogue paneer made from soya remains their best-selling item, supplied not just to small roadside dhabas but to well-known eateries as well, he claimed. In several upscale residential colonies, the paneer is sold in local markets as “organic”.

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Officials say the wider supply chain extends to Jaipur, Mathura, Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi, feeding both small restaurants and sweets shops during festive months.

SP Dr Arpit Jain said the timing of the crackdown was deliberate, with festival demand for paneer-based sweets and dishes set to spike. “Paneer is one of the biggest delicacies during the festival season, and that is why this exercise has been undertaken,” he said, adding that raids have been conducted almost daily through the month.

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Investigators have found paneer being manufactured in extremely unhygienic conditions, often inside buffalo and cow sheds, with little regard for food safety standards, he said, cautioning consumers against buying loose paneer from local markets.

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