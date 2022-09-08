102-year-old Rohtak man shown dead in govt record, pension stopped

Rohtak, September 7
The old-age pension of Duli Chand, a 102-year-old man of Gandhra village in Rohtak district, has been stopped as he is shown dead in the government record.
Appearing before mediapersons in Rohtak on Wednesday, the old man asserted that he was alive and appealed to the government that his pension be restored.
Got my last pension in March this year
I got my last old-age pension in March. After that, it has been stopped as the govt record shows that I am dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but all in vain. Duli Chand
“I got my last old-age pension in March. After that, my pension has been stopped as the government record shows that I am dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but all in vain,” stated Duli Chand.
Duli Chand’s grandson had lodged a complaint regarding the matter on the Haryana Chief Minister’s Grievances Redress and Monitoring System more than a month ago, but to no avail.
The identity proofs of the old man, including his Aadhar card, PAN card, family ID and bank statement, were also produced before the media today.
Former president of the Haryana unit AAP Naveen Jaihind, who accompanied Duli Chand, demanded that his old-age pension be restored at the earliest.
“It is unfortunate that such elderly residents are being harassed by stopping their pension. No concrete action has been taken despite a complaint being lodged on the CM window,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...