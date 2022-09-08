102-year-old Rohtak man shown dead in govt record, pension stopped

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 7

The old-age pension of Duli Chand, a 102-year-old man of Gandhra village in Rohtak district, has been stopped as he is shown dead in the government record.

Appearing before mediapersons in Rohtak on Wednesday, the old man asserted that he was alive and appealed to the government that his pension be restored.

“I got my last old-age pension in March. After that, my pension has been stopped as the government record shows that I am dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but all in vain,” stated Duli Chand.

Duli Chand’s grandson had lodged a complaint regarding the matter on the Haryana Chief Minister’s Grievances Redress and Monitoring System more than a month ago, but to no avail.

The identity proofs of the old man, including his Aadhar card, PAN card, family ID and bank statement, were also produced before the media today.

Former president of the Haryana unit AAP Naveen Jaihind, who accompanied Duli Chand, demanded that his old-age pension be restored at the earliest.

“It is unfortunate that such elderly residents are being harassed by stopping their pension. No concrete action has been taken despite a complaint being lodged on the CM window,” he said.