104 students of Haryana school file complaints over poor infra; rights commission takes serious note

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken note of 104 complaints filed by students of Government Senior Secondary School, Gohana, in Sonepat district, and has called for a detailed factual report regarding the basic infrastructure and alleged encroachments around the school premises.

Notably, all these children sent their complaints to the commission separately through individual postcards.

Advertisement

Issues raised by students

The students have primarily raised issues regarding the non-availability of a playground, inadequate classroom space and ventilation, lack of adequate sports and laboratory facilities, and alleged encroachments around the school premises.

Advertisement

The complainants have sought removal of the alleged encroachments and development of the school building and playground on the land stated to be available for the school.

'Safe infra linked to meaningful education'

In his order, Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the commission, observed that the right to education of children was intrinsically linked with the availability of safe, quality and adequate school infrastructure. He said good school infrastructure, proper ventilation, sufficient learning space and facilities for sports and physical activities are closely linked with the health, dignity, safety and meaningful access to education of children. However, the allegations made in the complaints require factual verification before any final conclusion can be drawn, he said.

Advertisement

Report sought from state edu authorities

The commission has directed the Director General, Secondary Education, Haryana, through the District Education Officer (DEO), Sonepat, to conduct a physical inspection of the school and submit a detailed report. The report has been sought on the total land recorded in the name or possession of the school and its present status, availability and condition of the playground, number and dimensions of classrooms, ventilation and natural light, and the status of essential facilities including laboratories, sports facilities, toilets and drinking water. The authorities have also been directed to provide details of the sanctioned strength and present enrolment of students.

The Commission has further directed that the status and ownership of the alleged 3.5-acre land be verified and that it be clarified whether the said land is earmarked or available for the school building and/or playground. The report is also required to indicate whether the existing infrastructure complies with the provisions of the Haryana School Education Rules and other applicable norms.

DC told to verify allegations on encroachment

The Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat, has also been directed to get the ownership and status of the land and the allegations of encroachment verified through the competent revenue/local authority. In case any encroachment is found over land belonging to or earmarked for the school, the authorities have been directed to indicate the action proposed for its removal.

The Commission has also directed the authorities to submit recent photographs of the school building, classrooms, laboratory, workshop, playground, surrounding land and alleged encroachments, along with a site plan/demarcation report clearly indicating the school land and any portion under encroachment.

Scope for immediate facilities

The authorities have further been asked to indicate whether any immediate or temporary arrangement for sports and other essential facilities is required for the students pending permanent remedial measures.

Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar, stated that the matter is next listed before the commission on November 4. All concerned authorities are required to submit the requisite reports to the Commission at least one week prior to the next date of hearing. The complaint has been treated as the main complaint, and the present order shall govern the remaining 103 connected complaints involving identical or substantially similar issues, Arora said.