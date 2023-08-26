105 dengue cases in Jind; Narwana worst affected

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Jind, August 25

As many as 105 cases of dengue have been detected in Jind district. Around 70% of these total cases have been reported in Narwana, Ujhana and Uchana towns and adjoining villages, the officials said.

According to health officials, the number of dengue cases are being reported mainly in the localities, including Birbal Nagar and the Badsi Patti locality, which are located on the outskirts of Narwana town in Jind district. Besides, the villages in Ujhana and Uchana blocks also have dengue cases.

A Health Department team had detected dengue larvae in a water tank of the Public Health Engineering Department in the Narwana subdivision

Over 3,000 households had been served notices where the larvae had been detected during the inspection by teams of the Health Department

Satish Goyal, a municipal councillor of Narwana, said there were several localities in the town where sewerage system was blocked, the localities, including Indira Colony, Hari Nagar, Birbal Nagar, Badsi Patti and Mor Patti were the places where sewage remained stagnant for days in the low-lying streets.These areas turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Goyal said Narwana had poor health facilities at the Civil Hospital and as a result, the patients had to go to Tohana in Fatehabad district, Hisar, Kaithal and Jind for treatment.

Awareness being spread Health Department teams have been visiting places across the district for taking blood samples of the suspected patients. They have also been spreading awareness about the disease and the measures needed to be taken to control the spread of dengue and malaria. —Dr Gopal Goyal,Civil Surgeon, Jind

Admitting that Narwana town was worst affected due to dengue, the Civil Surgeon of Jind, Dr Gopal Goyal, said the Health Department teams had been visiting places across the district for taking samples of the suspected patients and also to spread awareness about the disease and the measures needed to be taken to control the spread of dengue and malaria.

Dr Goyal said a Health Department team had detected dengue larvae in a water tank of the Public Health Engineering Department in the Narwana subdivision. “We have reported the matter to the Public Health Engineering Department as it is a serious issue. We suspect that lack of maintenance and cleanliness in the waterworks could not only result in spread of dengue and malaria but also lead to diseases like jaundice as this water is being supplied in the town for human consumption”, the Civil Surgeon said. He further said they had asked the PHED officials to clean up the water tank immediately. The Civil Surgeon said they had set up separate wards for dengue patients at the Civil Hospital. However, a PHED official denied having knowledge of the visit of the Health Department in Narwana.

The health officials in the Malaria Department said they had served notices on over 3,000 households where the larvae had been detected during the inspection by the Health Department teams.

