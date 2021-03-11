105 middle, high schools identified for merger in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 17

As many as 105 middle and high schools with less than 20 students and 25 students, respectively, in the state have been identified to be merged with the nearby available schools.

Sources said of the total 105 schools, 97 government middle schools had less than 20 students and had nearby schools available within 3 km, six middle schools are having less than 10 students and have no school available nearby, and two high schools have less than 25 students and have a nearby school available within 3-km distance.

Decision to benefit students The decision has been taken to ensure the availability of teachers to every student. A list of middle schools having less than 20 students to be merged has been received. Sudhir Kalra, DEO, Ambala More enrolment, teachers needed Instead of merging, the focus should be on increasing the enrolment and teachers. Transport is already an issue. If the distance of school increases further, students will face difficulties. a teacher

Of the six schools placed under the category of schools having less than 10 students, five schools (three in Yamunanagar and one each in Sirsa and Nuh) had zero enrolment till July 31.

As per the data available, a maximum of 22 schools had been identified to be merged in Yamunanagar, followed by 14 in Kurukshetra and 10 each in Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

Similarly, nine schools will be merged in Jhajjar, eight in Bhiwani, six in Ambala, five each in Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram, three in Jind, two each in Kaithal, Karnal, Nuh and Palwal, while one each in Hisar, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonepat will be merged.

As per the Education Department’s orders, government middle schools having less than 20 students in classes VI to VIII and government high schools having less than 25 students in classes IX to XII will be merged with nearest government middle/high/ senior secondary schools available within a distance of 3 km.

An official said the data of the schools having less than 50 students was sought by the department. However, only the schools having less than 20 students in middle and less than 25 in high schools were selected to be merged.

The shortage of teachers is the major reason behind the exercise. The decision was taken by the government to provide the requisite number of teachers to students and the optimum utilisation of the human resources and infrastructure.

A government teacher said instead of merging, the government and the Education Department should focus on increasing the enrolment and hire more teachers in government schools.

Public transportation has been an issue in the rural areas and if the distance of schools is further increased, students, especially girls, will face difficulties.

In Ambala, six middle schools (GMS Khaspur of Ambala City block, government girls middle school Ponti, and GMS Ghelri of Barara block, GMS Budha Khera of Naraingarh block, GMS Dubli and GMS Nurhad of Saha block) were identified to be merged.

District Education Officer (DEO) Ambala Sudhir Kalra said, “The decision has been taken by the department to ensure the availability of teachers to every student. A list of the middle schools having less than 20 students to be merged has been received. The schools are yet to be merged and whatever directions are received will be implemented.”