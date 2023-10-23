Rs 106.49-crore projects cleared for seven districts of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The state government has approved 15 new projects worth over Rs 106.49 crore under the Rural Augmentation Programme in seven districts as part of its efforts to strengthen water supply in the region.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today accorded administrative approval for this crucial initiative for Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kaithal, Palwal, Nuh, Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts. An official spokesperson said the approved projects included a sewage treatment plant at Dhand village (Kaithal) at a cost of Rs 52.12 crore, independent water works for Nimana village (Jhajjar) at a cost of Rs 10.14 crore, JJM coverage programme for Mahendergarh division at a cost of Rs 9.27 crore, providing water to existing water works at Fatehgarh Sahuwas village (Charkhi Dadri) from Loharu canal and laying pipelines at Fatehgarh village at a cost of Rs 8.83 crore. — TNS

